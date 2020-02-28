Malavika’s Mumbaistan Laid-Back, Casual Chic

mumbai

“My biggest compliment was my daughter wearing one of our collection’s ensembles to a wedding baraat, and me wearing it to work the week after! Instinctively, I felt we nailed it!” says designer and fashionista Haseena Jethmalani, about the launch of her new collection, created in tandem with her partner Ayesha Chinai, which will retail next week at Ensemble.

The wife of legal eagle Mahesh (Tony) Jethmalani and a card-holding member of Mumbai’s swish set, the waif-like mother of three, has managed to carve out a distinctive, laid-back and windblown style of her own, which makes her stand out in a crowd, and consistently feature on the best-dressed lists of fashion magazines.

The Ensemble gig had grown seamlessly out of a casual conversation with its owner Tina Tahiliani. “Ayesha and I have always been inspired by the Indian aesthetic of textiles. So this year too, we have done our classic line of ivory linens which we do every season, but in new styles of course. And in addition, we have introduced a collection of casual prints, developed exclusively for our label – The Indian Marigold. These prints will change every collection, as well the styles,” she says, adding “We felt that at this stage, it’s nice to introduce a bit of the fun element.”

This new Spring-inspired floral prints line, she says, also alludes to the blossoming into a new phase and direction of the label’s aesthetic. “The direction was inspired by Kavita Chellaram, who looks simply stylish in a kaftan, while hosting her glamorous evenings at home, and our ideal customer would be a woman who wears our kaftans with as much panache if not more than a zardozi ghagra! I guess our personal styles are laid-back and casual, so it definitely reflects in all our work,” she said.

And true to this pared-down, laid-back, comfortable-in-one’s-skin approach to fashion, Jethmalani says the duo is extremely conscious of price points, even while maintaining the quality and consistency of their offering. “Let me put it this way: If I won’t wear it, I won’t sell it,” she signs off.

WTSWTM

What They Say

IndiGo has halved its grounding period of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from six months to three, according to sources.

-Newspaper reports yesterday.

What They Mean

Of course, this is in accordance of their policy of no delays…

Pseud’sCorner

“Combining in himself the passion of an entrepreneur, the mind of a nerd, the discipline of an athlete, the curiosity of an explorer, the heart of a patriot and the soul of a philosopher, Milind has made the stunning and apparently seamless transition, from champion swimmer to supermodel, to actor to extreme sportsperson, to women’s fitness activist, enabler and proselytiser, all in one lifetime. “

- PR spiel on Milind Soman and his soon-to-be released book of memoirs.

Manish Mehrotra

The Foodie Chain

It is popularly referred to as the Food Oscars of Asia, a glittering awards ceremony where the continent’s top chefs gather at a new destination each year to discover that all important truth: how their performance that year has been judged by their peers.

But word comes in that the much-awaited Asia’s 50 Best Restaurant Awards have been cancelled this year. The high profile event was to take place in Japan next month, with an itinerary spanning three days and more than 100 of the world’s top chefs and food writers and restaurant critics slated to attend. But due to the onset of coronavirus in the region, the live event has been cancelled and the list will be revealed online.

“The organiser of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants and Saga Prefecture has together taken the reluctant decision to cancel this year’s on-site event program in Japan. After consultation with The Governor of Saga Prefecture, (and) 50 Best feels, it has no alternative but to reformat the awards ceremony and related events on this occasion. This decision has been taken in light of the ongoing spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19),” reads the press statement, disappointing many from the international food community.

Garima Arora

This has led to India’s Manish Mehrotra and Garima Arora – who featured on the 2019 edition of the list at a promising no 17 and no 16 respectively, and were expected to migrate higher in the rankings system this time around – subsequently cancelling their travel plans, according to sources.

Interestingly, the other India born Bangkok-based, much-awarded Chef Gaggan Anand, who topped the list for a staggering four years in a row, was not set to take part in this occasion, as he was ineligible for voting, due to the abrupt closure of his restaurant last year, and the subsequent opening of his new eatery.