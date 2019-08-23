Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Love and good eating in New York

mumbai

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 00:58 IST

It was something of a love fest that blossomed in NYC going by the after-meal tweets when Bollywood stars Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Anupam Kher dropped in at star chef and debutante director (The Last Color) Vikas Khanna’s home for a meal. “I’m honoured to have cooked for the first family (ambassadors) of food and films,” tweeted Khanna, while Kapoor thanked him for the “sumptuous meal” by giving him the title of “Chef Supreme”. But it was Kher who afforded tweeple with the most relatable takeaway of the evening. Apparently after the meal, the three stars decided to take a taxi home and according to Kher, fought like kids on who should pay the bill, to the bemusement of the Bangladeshi taxi driver who didn’t have a clue about who they were.

Incidentally, there was one more interesting takeaway from the meal: over the courses, Kapoor and Khanna realised to their great delight that they were related. Of course, a highly likely possibility, as Khannas and Kapoors belong to the same Punjabi biradari. But imagine the joyous scene when they discovered this all the way in NYC!

Delhi Mumbai High-Hai!



Kalyani Chawla with actor Rahul Khanna

“Haha—that’s war” were Delhi-based fashionista and self-proclaimed ‘serial entrepreneur’ Kalyani Chawla’s words when we asked her to elucidate on the difference and similarities of buying styles and tastes between the ladies of Delhi and Mumbai.

“Mumbai buys for their homes to add that special elan and Delhi gifts dil se. Mumbai is mostly pure silver while Delhi goes for the big and beautiful and since it does a lot of gifting, buys silver-plated items in bulk,” she said, choosing her words carefully, perhaps in order not to be caught on the wrong side of the Mumbai-Delhi High-Hai!! long running war of one upmanship amongst the chi-chi sets of the two metros.

“If Delhi has the big fat Punjabi weddings, Bombay has in its containment of beautiful apartments the taste and elegance of refinement…”

What’s the current business outlook for luxuryware, we asked Chawla, who, after a stint in running Christian Dior’s operations in India, started the business of manufacturing silverware two years ago.

“Even in a bipolar economy of uncertainty, we Indians never fail to celebrate. Parents don’t compromise on their children’s weddings or hold back on giving gifts during Diwali. Thanks to the generosity of us Indians, the luxury market of silver somehow will survive this period of economic stress,” she said.

One of the Boys

He’s the big daddy of music and has headed Universal Music Group & EMI’s, India and South Asia operations since 2011, and a few months ago when we had the occasion to drop in to his well-appointed headquarters in the heart of Bandra (he has since moved to even bigger, flashier digs), overlooking its state-of-the-art football grounds, it was apparent that Devraj Sanyal loved what he did — the music, the discoveries and the larger-than-life personalities his job required him to meet.

Devraj Sanyal and Katy Perry

No surprises then that when Sanyal hung with Katy Perry this week in LA, it was par for the course for the Mumbai boy, aka ‘the heavy metal CEO’, for his after-hours playing with his heavy metal band Brahma. “I’ve met her before, seen her perform,” he said of his close encounter with Perry, “But this time, chatting with her showed me the side of her that’s the human side of a superstar,” he said.

And yes, there’s good news for Perry fans. “God willing, she’ll be here soon and I can share Perry with all you,” he teased.

And coming from the boss man himself that’s certainly not Small Talk…

The Chiffon Set

(L-R) Kavita Anand, Veena Malhotra, Anu Chaddha, Geeta Lakhani and Pankaja Shah

Mumbai’s grande dames and ladies who lunch certainly take their soirees seriously going by the lunch hosted by well-known society hostess, Veena Malhotra, this Wednesday, at the President hotel. A paean to ‘printed chiffons’ (“For a nostalgic luncheon, laughter and much ado/From your forgotten closets only printed chiffons will do”, the invitation read), the afternoon saw the likes of Indira Aswani, Durga Chulani, Geeta Lakhani, Pallavi Jaikishan, Pankaja Shah, Asha Sharma and Madhu Kapoor among others partake in the elegant afternoon.

“There were interesting party props and a photo booth where guests could pose, and speeches by the likes of Sabirra Merchant. And everyone was in their graceful chiffons which they used to wear to the races,” said a guest.

Incidentally, the invitation to the brunch had begun with the lines, “Hello all my long lost friends/ Tis time to beat the current trends…”

