Malavika’s Mumbaistan: New Man on the Gram

mumbai

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 01:23 IST

The word on the block is that more than his GOAT debut on Instagram, millennials across the board are impressed that the 81-year-old chairman of Tata Trusts, Ratan Tata, got the lingo right. “I made it to the ‘Gram!”, read the bio of the Padma Vibhushan awardee and celebrated industrialist.

As is known, the famous recluse, whose downtime is said to be playing with his dogs or flying his Falcon 2000 PJ, took to social media on Wednesday night to announce his arrival on Instagram. Just 24 hours later, he had an amassed an enviable 400,000 followers (still not a match for Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, who holds the record of 16 million followers in 10 days).

“I am truly touched by the welcome that the Instagram community has shown me today. I hope I can contribute to this wonderful community in the very same way,” he’d shared.

But the question intriguing many is what will the very private Mr Tata use this enormous platform for? Those who claim to know him say that it will certainly not be snaps of his last meal at his favourite neighbourhood Thai eatery or from his Alibaug getaways. “Most likely, he will use it as a platform for his philanthropic initiatives and social entrepreneurship ventures and to engage with younger generations,” says one corporate insider. “Remember, he is also a visionary investor and Insta is said to be the future conversation corner.”

Bearding the Big Apple

Chef Floyd Cardoz (right) and The Bombay Canteen team in New York.

If you find the kitchens of Lower Parel’s popular Bombay Canteen empty this week, it is not because the team has taken an extended Diwali break. Word comes in that the team led by Chef Floyd Cardoz and Chef Thomas Zacharias is in New York, where last night, they prepared a dinner at the prestigious James Beard Foundation House, located in Manhattan’s West Village district. Beard, a former popular cook, author and TV personality, is often referred to as the ‘dean of American cooking’ and his foundation runs numerous culinary initiatives like awards and scholarships in America today. A chance to cook at his former home is a very coveted invitation in the culinary world, foodie sources inform. “After nearly five years of exploring the incredible culinary diversity of India in our own fun way at the restaurant, we’re taking The Bombay Canteen out to the rest of the world, and showing them what incredible regional cuisines we have here in India!” went one post by the restaurant, and we hear tickets to the dinner, which included dishes like spicy duck curry and Chettinad prawns, sold out soon after the announcement. Meanwhile, the news from the foodie grapevine is that the New York-based Cardoz, who announced the closure of his restaurant Bombay Bread Bar recently, has plans to open a new eatery in India soon.

Tweet Talk:

Looks like Donald Trump enjoyed more fireworks than Indians this year.

-Tweeted by Trendulkar

Of Art, Architecture and Outreaches

Pavitra Rajaram and Paul Abraham

“I grew up near Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village. We played and picnicked in the ruins of Hauz Khas, Siri Fort, Qutub [Minar] and even Jahanpanah and Tughlaqabad, all within cycling distance. I used to imagine times of courtly intrigues and poetry, of battles and conquest, of art and everyday life,” says noted banker, environmental conservationist and collector, Paul Abraham, whose childhood love for history led him to found Sarmaya, a collection of numismatics, cartography, old books and engravings. Aided ably by partner, designer and aesthete Pavitra Rajaram, Sarmaya has recently blossomed into what appears to be a holistic powerhouse of ideas and exchanges, engaging in school and corporate outreaches, exhibitions and talks.

A few weekends ago, Sarmaya Talks had marked the birth centenary of one of the Indian subcontinent’s most iconic architects, the late Geoffrey Bawa, with what are regarded as two of the influential Sri Lankan’s celebrated protégées, the Mumbai-born Bijoy Jain and Sri Lanka’s Channa Daswatte, who addressed a gathering of art and culture enthusiasts at a tony SoBo gallery.

This had been followed by an elegant dinner hosted by Abraham and Rajaram, for a smaller group, where over spicy food and rich conversations, dreamy architects, windswept conservationists and erudite foodies, amongst others, had discussed a variety of subjects which could well have included courtly intrigues, poetry, battles and conquest, art and everyday life.

It was that kind of evening when even though the table was glamorous and the food divine, no one had remembered to take a selfie — or even, God forbid — a picture of their plate.

“We endeavour to make art, heritage and culture more accessible, inclusive, engaging and educational,” Sarmaya’s mission statement reads.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 01:23 IST