Malavika’s Mumbaistan: To Paris, To Paris

“It’s a show everyone should come see,” says designer Sandeep Khosla, who along with partner Abu Jani and fashionista and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla, had made it a point to attend the opening reception of the exhibition devoted to the work and creativity of Christian Louboutin at the Palais De La Porte Doree on Tuesday evening in Paris.

“It was an invitation to discover and experience his rich universe in his hometown, at an institution that has played an important role in inspiring his vocation,” said Poonawalla, clad in a breathtaking Magda Butrym dress and CL shoes.

The cocktail party, which had featured a performance by a renowned orchestra and a selection of movie scores alluding to Louboutin’s well known love of cinema, had been personal and spectacular, according to Poonawalla. “It went through different phases of his life’s journey and it was interesting to see how that reflected on his work; his own speech was heartfelt and emotional,” she said.

Incidentally, along with Khosla and Jani, the private dinner that had followed had only the designer’s closest friends and colleagues in attendance. “Just the people who have contributed to his journey,” said Poonawalla.

Renewing their wows

Doris Vartan and Ian La Frenais getting ready for the renewal of their wedding wows at the Isha Ashram, Coimbatore. ( Malavika Sangghvi )

He is an internationally acclaimed screen writer and director of dozens of successful TV series and films, and she an artist, spiritual seeker and an erstwhile flower child, and this weekend the LA-based 84-year-old Ian La Frenais (of the ‘The Likely Lads’ series and ‘Across the Universe’ among others) and his septuagenarian and sparkling wife of 30 years, Doris Vartan, chose to renew their wedding vows at the Isha Ashram in Coimbatore, amidst a sprinkling of their friends, who’d flown in from across the world. The ceremony held at the ashram’s exquisite Devi temple was followed by a reception, where over a shuddh vegetarian banquet there had been speeches, bonhomie and much dancing to spiritual beats.

The couple, who count amongst their closest friends the likes of Beatles’ Ringo Starr, Eagle singer-songwriter Joe Walsh and U2’s Bono, had many delightful stories to entrance their friends with about their journey.

“Our first date was a disaster, as I’d forgotten where I’d left my car after we’d attended a rock concert,” narrated Ian in his speech. “For our third date, she’d come to pick me up in a second-hand car that she’d just bought, and every surface of it was ripped to shreds,” he said, adding with a script writer’s finessed timing, “That’s because the previous owner had been a lion tamer.”

From this promising start, the couple had forged a marriage that had seen much material, emotional and spiritual happiness and success.

“And now, after renewing our wedding vows 30 years later, I have just one question to ask my beloved wife: Darling, have you packed yet?” said La Frenais at the end of his speech to much laughter.

Amongst the many guests who had attended the ceremonies, had been supermodel Rachel Hunter, who helms the popular ‘Tour of Beauty’ series for TV18; Kathleen and Chip Rosenthal, spiritual seekers and owners of the the LA Rams and Mumbai’s Devieka and Suresh Bhojwani, Sangita Kathiwada , ourselves and Mitali Kakkar – a long-time devotee of the Sadhguru.

True Lies

Ever since she lost her husband – a card-carrying member of Mumbai’s fast set – this attractive widow, who inherited his substantial property, has been spotted at various social events. But all that may change, according to those in the know. Apparently, her late husband’s adult sons are said to have joined forces to retrieve what they can of their father’s legacy from his second wife. “They approached her for an out-of-court settlement, and her response was that she’d be happy to consider it, if they settle her in London, in the style that she’s accustomed to, along with a few million in pound sterling,” says a source.

Apparently, as this request has not been met with enthusiasm, a legal battle is being mounted, with both the sides “lawyering up and swearing to fight to the finish, with the prospect of much dirty linen being washed,” according to him.

Oh dear.

Sanjay Khan

Staunch Secularist

The Trump-effect on domestic flight timings had made us miss the release of actor, producer and director Sanjay Khan’s second book ‘Assalamualaikum Watan’ on Monday evening, but that did not mean we were not cheering from the sidelines. And this is because the actor had allowed us a reading of one of its first drafts a few years ago, (way before he had written and released his autobiography ‘The Best Mistakes of My Life’) and the thought-provoking and heartfelt essays, on the question of the Muslim identity in India had made for a riveting read. Khan had written staunchly from a progressive broad-minded and secular world view, culled from deeply-held beliefs and actions. One of Bollywood’s most successful stars of his era, Khan had married his beautiful Parsi childhood sweetheart, and had counted amongst his closest friends, people from across the religious divide and had raised four lovely children, who had chosen their own partners from across the so-called religious divides. In the manuscript, it was clear to see how deeply Khan championed secularism and tolerance, advocating them to members of his own community as well as of others.

Which is why when he had gone ahead and released his memoirs a couple of years ago – though we had been present to cheer – we had been curious to know what had become of the manuscript we had earlier read. Now we understand that everything has its time and reason: after all, there could not have been a more apt day on which to release a book that championed progressive, secular and broad-minded values, than the one on which the country had witnessed tragic communal clashes and violence its Capital.