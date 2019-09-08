Man, 26, dies of electrocution in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 01:55 IST

A 26-year-old worker died after he sustained an electric shock during the renovation work of a room in Vikhroli’s Kanamawar Nagar on Thursday afternoon. Police probe revealed that adequate precautions were not taken to ensure safety of the workers and therefore booked the contractor.

According to the police, the victim, Jagganath Anantgiri, is a resident of Kanamawar Nagar. Police said that during the renovation work, the wiring board in the room was kept hanging haphazardly from the roof of the house.

“Anantgiri sustained a shock after coming in contact with a livewire and collapsed. He succumbed while being rushed to the hospital,” said an officer from Vikhroli police station. The police are in process to identify the other accused responsible for the incident. The accused have been booked under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 00:34 IST