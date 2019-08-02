Man, 3 others held for raping, harassing wife in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 07:30 IST

A 35-year-old man from Kopar Khairane, along with his two brothers and a friend, was arrested by the Vashi police on Wednesday for raping and harassing his wife.

Senior inspector Anil Deshmukh said, “The complainant’s parents have not come to us yet and we are yet to record their statements. We are exploring all possible angles.” According to the police, the complainant, a 33-year-old advertising professional, got married to the main accused, a former hairstylist, in May. “After their marriage, the husband quit work and started harassing the woman. One time, he let his brother and one of his friends rape her,” said an officer.

After that, the woman left the house and started staying in a rented house, but her husband often visited her and forced himself on her. “One time, the husband and his cousin brother spiked her drink, following which she lost consciousness. They then raped her,” he said.

The husband also demanded Rs. 15 lakh from the complainant’s parents as he wanted to start a new shop. When her parents said they were unable to pay the cash, the husband started harassing them over the phone, said the police. “On July 18, the husband, one of his brothers and his friend raped her again. She then approached us,” said the officer.

An FIR has been registered against the accused for rape, subjecting the woman to cruelty, gang rape, unnatural sex, causing hurt by means of poison and intimidation among other sections of the IPC. They were remanded in police custody.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 07:30 IST