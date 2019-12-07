Man, 30, molests minor at Vile Parle rly station, held

mumbai

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 01:05 IST

Andheri government railway police (GRP) arrested a 30-year-old Nanded resident for allegedly groping and forcefully kissing a 16-year-old student at Vile Parle railway station on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the accused, Devidas More, had arrived in the city on Wednesday for sightseeing.

“On Thursday, the 16-year old, a college student, was waiting for a train at platform number 4 of the station when More suddenly groped her and kissed her. The girl started shouting and few commuters caught the accused and handed him over to us,” said Bharat Chaudhary, inspector, Andheri GRP.

“We have booked the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” Chaudhary added.