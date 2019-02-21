Man allegedly stripped, beaten in Mumbai bar after argument over shooting video

The Chembur police on Wednesday arrested a waiter, Aziz Ansari, for allegedly stripping and beating a 45-year-old customer in Raj Punjab Bar, after an argument over shooting videos in the restaurant.

Ansari was arrested after a video of the incident, in which the victim is being thrashed and stripped, reportedly went viral.

According to the police, the victim, who is a regular at the bar on the Sion-Trombay Road, had an argument with the staff over recording videos in the bar, on February 16. “The manager and two others snatched his phone. He left the bar without his phone as he was inebriated. When he returned on Sunday night to fetch the phone, he was beaten and stripped for video-recording,” said Jayprakash Bhosale, senior inspector.

The police are on the lookout for the bar owner Sukhdev Patil and manager, Jagdish Shetty.

The Chembur police have registered a case against the bar under sections 394, 341 of the Indian Penal Code and 67 under the Information Technology Act.

The Chembur police had raided the ‘orchestra bar’ last year for allegedly conducting obscene dance shows. A case under sections 294 and 114 of the IPC was registered against the bar then.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 11:29 IST