Home / Mumbai News / Man arrested for raping 13-year-old daughter since ’16

Man arrested for raping 13-year-old daughter since ’16

mumbai Updated: Jan 23, 2020 23:32 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu
Hindustantimes
         

A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for raping his 13-year-old daughter since 2016 and impregnating her.

The matter came to light on Tuesday, after the minor went to a hospital to get medicines for abdominal pain.

According to the complaint, the girl’s grandmother got a call from the hospital and was informed that the minor was three months pregnant. Upon being questioned, the girl said that her father had been raping her since 2016. The grandmother then approached the police.

Based on the minor’s grandmother’s complaint, Dindoshi police registered an FIR against the accused, a labourer, under section 376 (2) (f) (raping a woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The accused has been remanded in police custody by a court.

