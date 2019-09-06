Man assaults wife brutally, is arrested within 12 hours

mumbai

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 23:33 IST

The Mumbai crime branch arrested a 33-year-old on Friday for murdering his wife, whose body was found on the Sion-Panvel Express highway with brutal injuries to her head on Thursday. They solved the case within 12 hours.

According to the Mankhurd police, locals found the body on Thursday and informed them. A case of murder was registered with the Mankhurd police against an unidentified person on the same day. Meanwhile, Unit 6 of the Mumbai crime branch also started conducting a parallel inquiry in the case.

“Police constable Bapu Bhosale went around Shivaji Nagar and Mankhurd with a photo of the woman and identified her as Noor Begum, 27, a resident of Shivaji Nagar,” said police inspector Chandrakant Dalvi of Unit 6.

Dalvi said they visited her home and inquired with her husband, Mohammed Khalil Suleimani. During questioning, they found his replies to be suspicious and brought him to the unit for an official enquiry. “During interrogation, Suleimani said he ‘suspected her character’ so he killed her,” Dalvi added. He said he took her to Mankhurd station and then towards the highway. After he found an isolated spot, he started banging her head on a parked vehicle. He then hit her on the head with a heavy stone and fled, Dalvi said.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 23:33 IST