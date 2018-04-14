Man from Mumbai convicted for killing 53-year-old and her granddaughter

The sessions court on Thursday convicted a man who allegedly killed a 53-year-old and her three-year-old granddaughter after they resisted an attempt of robbery at their residence.

The convict, Vishal Shrivastav, entered the house and killed the duo on June 3, 2011.

The bodies of Ranjana Nagodkar, and her granddaughter, Vaishnavi Railkar, 3, were found at their residence in Sion Koliwada area.

According to the prosecutor Mangesh Arote, Shrivastav killed the two and then ran away with gold and cash.

When Railkar’s parents arrived, they broke down the door with the help of their neighbours.The court has adjourned the hearing for arguments on quantum of sentence for Monday.