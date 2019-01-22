Man gets 5 years in jail in Mumbai for molesting two 8-year-old girls

A 42-year-old man was sentenced to five years in prison for molesting two eight-year-old girls at his Vile Parle (East) house in 2016.

The convict, who is a sweeper, used to stay in the same chawl where the girls lived with their families. In March 2016, the two girls were playing in the chawl with their friends when the man called them.

The mother of one of the victims told the court that the man had lured the girls by offering chocolate. He took both the girls to his house, where he molested them.

Public prosecutor M Inamdar examined a total of 10 witnesses, including both the girls. Defence counsel K Waskar, meanwhile, argued there were contradictions in the statements of the girls on the spot of incident.

However, the court convicted the accused under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Additional sessions judge AD Deo also imposed a fine of ₹35,000 on him, of which ₹10,000 each will be given to both the girls as compensation.

One of the girls testified that the man had bolted the door of his house and touched both the girls inappropriately. Scared, the girls started to scream and raised an alarm.

Their cries for help attracted the attention of a neighbouring woman, who went to the man’s house to inquire what was going on. However, the man then unlocked the door and fled. The girls, meanwhile, informed their mothers.

When the girls’ families came looking for the man, they could not find the accused at his house. However, a crowd had gathered at the spot. The prosecution also examined the neighbour, who said the man had arrived when the girls’ families were looking for him.

The girls then pointed to him, after which he was beaten up by the mob before the police was informed.

