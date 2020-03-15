e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Man held for posting woman’s pics online

Man held for posting woman’s pics online

mumbai Updated: Mar 15, 2020 23:34 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu
Hindustantimes
         

Oshiwara police arrested a 28-year-old man on Sunday for allegedly creating fake profiles of a 27-year-old struggling actress on social media and uploading her private pictures on them. The accused committed the crime to seek revenge from the woman’s friend with whom he had a monetary dispute.

Police said the complainant is a model and a struggling actress who was looking for roles in TV serials. She came in touch with a casting agent and became friends with him in July last year. The agent also knew the accused, Mahavir Tak alias Nakul, 28, a struggling actor.

As per the complaint, the agent took ~ 3 lakh from Nakul to get him roles in TV serials but neither got him any work nor did he return the money. Nakul, thinking that the agent and the complainant have cheated him together,started harassing them to return the money.

In November 2019, Nakul had an argument with the agent and he took his mobile phone. The phone contained intimate pictures of the complainant with the agent. To seek revenge, Nakul created fake social media profiles and uploaded the photos in December last year.

The actress then went to Oshiwara police station earlier this year and lodged a complaint.

top news
Biggest daily jump in cases as spread worry intensifies
Biggest daily jump in cases as spread worry intensifies
Europe widens coronavirus lockdown, moves to limit economic damage
Europe widens coronavirus lockdown, moves to limit economic damage
As coronavirus cases mount to 32, Maharashtra expands health care facilities
As coronavirus cases mount to 32, Maharashtra expands health care facilities
Afghan seeks Indian satellite for distance learning to contain infection
Afghan seeks Indian satellite for distance learning to contain infection
Respect constitution: Kamal Nath tells MP governor, says will prove majority
Respect constitution: Kamal Nath tells MP governor, says will prove majority
Manjrekar reacts on being dropped from BCCI commentary panel
Manjrekar reacts on being dropped from BCCI commentary panel
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
Will give my ruling on Monday: Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati on floor test
Will give my ruling on Monday: Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati on floor test
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news