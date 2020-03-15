Man held for posting woman’s pics online

mumbai

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 23:34 IST

Oshiwara police arrested a 28-year-old man on Sunday for allegedly creating fake profiles of a 27-year-old struggling actress on social media and uploading her private pictures on them. The accused committed the crime to seek revenge from the woman’s friend with whom he had a monetary dispute.

Police said the complainant is a model and a struggling actress who was looking for roles in TV serials. She came in touch with a casting agent and became friends with him in July last year. The agent also knew the accused, Mahavir Tak alias Nakul, 28, a struggling actor.

As per the complaint, the agent took ~ 3 lakh from Nakul to get him roles in TV serials but neither got him any work nor did he return the money. Nakul, thinking that the agent and the complainant have cheated him together,started harassing them to return the money.

In November 2019, Nakul had an argument with the agent and he took his mobile phone. The phone contained intimate pictures of the complainant with the agent. To seek revenge, Nakul created fake social media profiles and uploaded the photos in December last year.

The actress then went to Oshiwara police station earlier this year and lodged a complaint.