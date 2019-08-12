Man held for raping homemaker in Mahim

mumbai

The Shivaji Park police arrested a 34-year-old man on Sunday for allegedly raping and blackmailing a homemaker in October last year.

The woman, who was married at the time, had met the accused in August 2018, following which the two would chat regularly. “In October 2018, the accused called her to a Mahim hotel and the two consumed alcohol in the hotel room. The woman, in her complaint, said that the accused raped her when she was in an inebriated state and clicked objectionable pictures of her,” said a police officer.

After the incident, the man threatened to share her photos on social media if she did not have sex with him. The woman did not give in to his demands. According to the police, she tried to commit suicide on two occasions, owing to the harassment. In July, the woman narrated her ordeal to her husband, following which the two approached the police.

On Sunday, the police arrested the man under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Senior inspector Suryakant Gaikwad of Shivaji Park police confirmed the development.

