Man kills dog, makes obscene signs; booked

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 02:37 IST

A 40-year-old Bandra resident has filed a police complaint against a 50-year-old man, who is the driver of her neighbour, for making obscene gestures at her. The woman said the accused, who had been arrested for running over her dog, made the gestures days after being let out on bail in the earlier case.

Vijaya Hiremath, senior police inspector of Bandra police, said, “We have registered the complaint as the same accused in the dog killing case misbehaved with her. We will re-arrest the accused.”According to the police, Purnima Motwani, the complainant, stays in Bandra (West). She had adopted a stray dog and had been caring for him for 11 years. Motwani said that on Monday 10.40am, Nathu Rathod, the accused, ran over her dog with a car without giving the dog any warning. “Rathod sped away in seconds, realising that he had killed the dog,” said Motwani.

Motwani filed a police complaint. Rathod was arrested and released on bail. Motwani said that on Thursday, Rathod made obscene gestures at her. “He smirked as if mocking me. I was agitated and clicked a picture while he made the gestures,” she said. She filed a complaint against him for outraging her modesty under section 509 of the IPC.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 00:33 IST