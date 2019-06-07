Man placed bag with firecrackers in Shalimar Express to trouble spouse of woman he loved: Cops

The Tilak Nagar police arrested a 28-year-old from Buldhana on Thursday for placing a bag with a pack of firecrackers and a threat letter against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on board the Shalimar Express on Wednesday.

Terming his act as “mischief”, police said Anand Wankhade did this out of jealousy, as he wanted to trouble a man who had married the woman he was in love with. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone VII, Shashi Meena said the Tilak Nagar police took custody of the accused.

Police said the bag had a man’s photo, which was identified as the woman’s husband. A piece of paper with two contact numbers was also found. The police called on those numbers and then traced the woman’s husband. During questioning, he told police that someone was trying to harass him, as in the past, his wife’s fake social media profile had also been created. Following an investigation, the police then nabbed Wankhade.

“The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Indian Railway Act. He will be produced in court on Friday,” Meena said.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 13:43 IST