Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 05, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Man placed bag with firecrackers in Shalimar Express to trouble spouse of woman he loved: Cops

Police said Anand Wankhade did this out of jealousy, as he wanted to trouble a man who had married the woman he was in love with.

mumbai Updated: Jun 07, 2019 13:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
shalimar express,suspicious bag found in train,bag with firecrackers found in shalimar express
A bag with firecrackers and a threat letter against the BJP was found in the Shalimar Express by the cleaning staff at the Lokmanya Tilak terminus in Mumbai on June 5, 2019. (HT Photo )

The Tilak Nagar police arrested a 28-year-old from Buldhana on Thursday for placing a bag with a pack of firecrackers and a threat letter against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on board the Shalimar Express on Wednesday.

Terming his act as “mischief”, police said Anand Wankhade did this out of jealousy, as he wanted to trouble a man who had married the woman he was in love with. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone VII, Shashi Meena said the Tilak Nagar police took custody of the accused.

Police said the bag had a man’s photo, which was identified as the woman’s husband. A piece of paper with two contact numbers was also found. The police called on those numbers and then traced the woman’s husband. During questioning, he told police that someone was trying to harass him, as in the past, his wife’s fake social media profile had also been created. Following an investigation, the police then nabbed Wankhade.

“The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Indian Railway Act. He will be produced in court on Friday,” Meena said.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 13:43 IST

tags

more from mumbai
trending topics