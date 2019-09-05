Man who claimed to be actor’s son told to work at liquidator’s office

mumbai

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:32 IST

Hafeez Elias, who first claimed to be the adopted son of late film actor Shakila Sultan, and later said he was her biological son, was directed by the Bombay high court (HC) to work for a day in the official liquidator’s office. The court’s direction came after Elias failed to hand over of his and Sultan’s financial documents and bank records for over a year after the HC found that he was neither related to the actor nor her adopted son.

The direction came from the bench of justice KR Shriram, who was hearing a suit filed Noorjehan Kazi, sister of Sultan and wife of late comedian Johnny Walker. Kazi in her suit had claimed that she and her sister Gazala Ali were the only legal heirs to Sultan’s estate and bank accounts after the actor died in 2017. Kazi had has stressed that Elias had no right to Sultan’s immovable property or bank account as he was neither her biological, nor adopted son.

The actor’s sisters had also sought an injunction, restraining him from dealing with Sultan’s properties and investments, and had obtained various orders restraining and restricting the man from dealing with the actor’s and his assets and investments.

Kazi’s counsel Dharam Jumani informed the court that Sultan was childless when she died. However, Elias, who was the son of Sultan’s ex-husband, had taken over all her immovable property and bank accounts after her death. While alive, Sultan had allowed Elias to live with her on humanitarian grounds as her divorced husband had abandoned him.

Jumani refuted both claims made by Elias, stating that the adoption was not valid as per Hanafi law and that Elias was born when Sultan was 57 years old. Jumani also submitted that the name of the mother in Hafeez’s birth certificate was Shamim, hence, he had no right to deal with Sultan’s property and bank accounts.

After hearing the submissions, in 2018 the bench had directed Elias to submit all documents and details of bank accounts. Elias failed to do so following which the court applied costs on him. However, last week when Elias submitted that he did not have the money to pay the cost, the court directed him to serve in the official liquidator’s office for a full day on September 9. The court also said that if Elias failed to comply with the order, his service would be extended to a full week.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 23:32 IST