Manora MLA hostel: State govt’s high-rise plan hits CRZ hurdle

mumbai

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 23:46 IST

The state government’s plan to convert Manora Hostel at Nariman Point into high-rise residential towers for legislators, has hit Coastal Regulation Zone-hurdle. It would now construct only eight floors as opposed to two towers of 40 floor and 25 floors respectively.

A senior state government official said, “It was decided that revised plan as per the existing FSI (1.33) will be prepared and submitted. The bids would be floated for eight-floor building now. Simultaneously, we will await the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) to finalise.”

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took a review of the much-delayed redevelopment of the residential quarters of legislators on Monday.

As per the original plan, two towers were planned using the proposed 5.44 Floor Space Index (FSI). But with the CRZ issue, the CM directed the agency to start the tendering process as per the 1.33 FSI.

In a review meeting, it was also discussed to take away the project from central government-owned National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) India, who were as the project management consultant and given to Maharashtra PWD. State PWD minister Ashok Chavan said, “It was a review meeting as the project has not moved for a couple of years. Giving it [the project consultancy] to PWD from NBCC has not been decided yet. It comes in the purview of the assembly speaker and council chairman.”