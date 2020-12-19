Medical institutes across Maharashtra reopen, take steps to bring students back

mumbai

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:24 IST

Three weeks after the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Union health ministry suggested reopening of medical colleges in phases across the country, institutes in the state are taking positive steps towards bringing students back on campus.

While some institutes are following a mixed pattern by depending on digital classrooms for theory work and physical duty in hospital wards as part of the course, others have started calling students for physical lectures while ensuring that all safety norms are followed.

At Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College (KEM Hospital) in Parel, digital classrooms are being conducted for all class work. “Ever since the lockdown was implemented, our classes have been conducted online and students are comfortable with it by now. They are already also working in the hospital as part of their practical teaching,” said Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean, KEM Hospital. “Towards the end of this year or the beginning of 2021, examinations will be scheduled and most institutes are prepared for the same,” he added.

At Pune’s Pravara Institute of Medical Sciences University, all batches have recently been called back on campus and the students are presently under 14-day quarantine within the institute. “Students are settled in their hostels on campus and we are continuing online lectures for the time being. Once the quarantine period is over, our students will be ready to attend regular physical lectures,” said a spokesperson of the institute. He added that even after the quarantine, the institute might opt for a combination of virtual and physical classes to ensure maximum safety for staffers and students.

In a notification released in the last week of November, NMC has shared recommendations and guidelines for institutes in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. While keeping safety and health of staffers and students in mind, NMC suggested that with all safety steps in place, it will be possible for colleges to bring students back on campus starting December 1.

While Maharashtra has still not given a green signal for other schools, colleges and other higher educational institutes to reopen until December 31, medical institutes are already working on bringing normalcy back into routine lectures.

“We started classes from December 1 itself, and the first MBBS theory exam concluded on December 18. Students will be attending their practical exams starting next week,” said Dr Varsha Phadke, dean of KJ Somaiya Medical College. She added that before inviting students back on campus, the institute conducted RT-PCR tests for those students who were traveling from other parts of the state or country and were supposed to stay in hostels within the campus. “All safety precautions are being followed very strictly,” she added.