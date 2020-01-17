Metro Bhavan: CAG seeks MMRDA response in a month

mumbai

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 23:36 IST

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday said that it has received an inspection report on Metro Bhavan from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Thursday asking it to respond within a month.

MMRDA metropolitan commissioner BG Pawar said, “These are routine reports. We have been asked to furnish information, and we will do it in a month’s time.”

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, alleged that a report by CAG confirmed their allegations about irregularities and violations of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines in the tendering procedure for the Metro Bhavan. Sawant had, in August last year, alleged that a corrigendum was issued for the bidding process in May to accommodate a certain company.

However, in a press release issued on Friday, MMRDA said, “Given the specialised and complex nature of project, the eligibility criterion was laid down and modified in accordance with CVC guidelines and General Financial Rules of Government of India.”