Metro Bhavan in Aarey: Drain realigned to save 20 of 70 trees 

mumbai Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:55 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

Even as there is an outcry over the felling of trees at Aarey Milk Colony, Goregaon (East), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has made modifications in its plan for the Metro Bhavan to save 20 of 70 trees at Aarey, metropolitan commissioner RA Rajeev said.

In a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Thursday, MMRDA has stated that it has realigned a storm water drain (SWD) at the site to save 20 trees in the vicinity.

Rajeev said, “We are trying to reduce the total number of affected trees. As of now we have been able to save 20 trees due to realignment of SWD.”

Metro Bhavan will be a 32-storey common operation and control centre for all the upcoming Metro lines in the Mumbai metropolitan region. It will also house a training centre.

The authority had recently received permission from the Aarey CEO to initiate construction activity, including soil testing, bringing in machinery and equipment, at the 2.03-hectare plot, which would lead to the felling of at least 70 trees.

Environmentalists, however, have opposed the move, stating that it is a “no-development zone” as per the BMC’s Development Plan 2034.

Previously on October 4, 29 activists were arrested for protesting against the felling of trees in Aarey for the Metro-3 car shed. The Apex Court took suo moto cognisance of the issue and asked authorities to maintain status quo till the further hearing on October 21.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 00:55 IST

