Mira Road double murder: Accused killed colleagues over food denial, delay in salary

Mira Road double murder: Accused killed colleagues over food denial, delay in salary

mumbai Updated: Jun 06, 2020 18:27 IST
The 36-year-old man, held for killing two of his colleagues and dumping their bodies inside a water tanker of a bar and restaurant at Mira Road, confessed that he committed the crime over denial of good food and delay in payments.

The accused Kallu Yadav, a cleaner at the restaurant, was arrested for the murder of Haresh Shetty, 42, a manager and Naresh Pandit, 58, a waiter.

Yadav has been previously jailed in Kolkata in 2013 for two years in a double murder case.

On the night of May 31, Yadav, Shetty and Pandit were drinking. After the two slept, Yadav slit their throats with a spade.

“Yadav murdered Shetty and Pandit on May 31 night over denial of good food and delay in payments by Shetty. Shetty used to order food from outside while Yadav and Pandit had to eat at the restaurant which is shut for over a year due to repairs. The manager had also delayed Yadav’s salary on multiple occasions. Pandit was killed because he was an eyewitness. The accused used a spade to murder the victims and we are yet to recover the murder weapon,” said senior inspector Sandeep Kadam of Mira Road police station.

After the murder, Yadav called the restaurant owner Gangadahar Payyade, using Shetty’s phone, and told him that Pandit and the manager had left for their hometowns. He then fled to Pune. Police traced the number and arrested him on Friday night.

