MMRDA seeks contribution from MIAL to fund Metro extension to T2

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has asked Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) to share the cost for the construction of an underground metro corridor. The Metro line is an extension of the under-construction Dahisar (East)- Andheri (East) corridor of Metro-7, up to the international airport terminal T2.

The airport operator, in the past, contributed funds for the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz (Metro-3) line and has increased the levy of development charge in lieu of partly funding the Metro.

Last month, the state government gave its nod for the extension of Metro-7, which will also be extended northward up to Mira Road-Bhayander. In total, the cost of the 13.7km long project is estimated to come up to ₹6,670 crore. Once the project is completed, flyers will be able to take the Metro line to reach the international airport.

We have requested financial assistance for construction of a station in the MIAL area. We have not worked out the figure so far; it is under process,” said Dilip Kawathkar, spokesperson, MMRDA.

“Apart from the discussions for sharing a part of the cost, we have to seek MIAL’s permissions and plan the designs as per that. The response from MIAL [to share the cost is positive], however, we have not arrived at a figure. But it would be around ₹90 crore to ₹95 crore,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity.

The Mumbai airport operator is already contributing ₹777 crore as three stations of the 33.5km Metro-3 will connect to the airport. The airport operator charges a development fee of ₹720 for international fliers and ₹120 for domestic passengers to fund the metro project. The upcoming Metro line up to the airport will have integration with Metro-3, which has stations at the domestic and international airport.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 23:58 IST