Movie screenings, carnival, games: Kids in Thane, Navi Mumbai celebrate Children’s Day

mumbai

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 00:48 IST

Students of Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane, arrived in school on Children’s Day with two fresh flat breads (rotis). The school will collect the rotis and distribute them among underprivileged children.

“Our students will celebrate distribute toys, games, books and stationery among the underprivileged children. Students also made flash cards and teaching aids for the faculty of these schools,” added Revathi Srinivasan, principal, Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane.

Children across Thane and Navi Mumbai celebrated Children’s Day in their own unique way. BK Birla Public School in Kalyan turned into a movie theatre, four days ahead of Children’s Day.

“It was a fun event, various language movies were showcased and we got to see one with a social message. The festival will continue for another two days and we will screen more than 100 children’s movies,” said Anagha Shetty, student of Class 5, BK Birla Public School, Kalyan.

Keeping in mind the rising gadget addiction among students and parents, Arya Gurukul School in Kalyan suggested parents to dedicate a gadget-free hour at home.

“This will have a great impact on the emotional well-being of the family. Parents have organised various activities during this hour to connect with the children. Today, we also asked children to maintain their health, which includes a healthy diet and keeping themselves hydrated. They were told about the importance of staying hydrated and asked to drink water at regular intervals,” said Radhamani Iyer, principal of Arya Gurukul School, Kalyan.

Teachers from Holy Cross Special School, Thane, hosted and performed a cultural programme to entertain the students.“We wanted the students to enjoy the day and have fun,” said sister Ancy Anthony, principal, Holy Cross Special School.

OES International School, Vashi, invited children from special schools to celebrate the day with them. “This will ensure that children consider everyone as equals and interact with all with the same warmth,” said Rashmi Choudhri, principal, OES International School, Vashi.

Students and parents organised a carnival at Father Agnel Multipurpose School, Vashi. The school was well-decorated with a selfie point as well. “It was good to see them so involved in organising games and handling stalls,” said Aakansha Sehgal, a parent of a Class 8 student.