MU convocation: Staff dons Indian attire, replaces ‘western’ robe

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 00:19 IST

The University of Mumbai (MU), for the first time in its history, replaced the black graduation robes usually worn at its convocation ceremony with Indian attire on Tuesday.

The ensemble at the 163rd annual convocation ceremony of the varsity included an angarkha (tunic), with Paithani border work and a headgear inspired by the one worn by Jagannath (Nana) Shankarseth, a philanthropist and educationalist from the city. The new combination was recommended by an MU-appointed three-member expert committee and was approved by its management council in the last week of October. However, only the varsity staff, including the senate members, management and academic council members, wore the new robes at the ceremony while the graduating students continued to wear sashes over traditional wear.

“The discussion with the university’s academic and management council was to introduce new robes during convocation only for the dignitaries on the dias. We’ve only asked for 100 such robes and headgear to be manufactured for this year because students have anyway been wearing sashes to the convocation ceremony for years now,” said a spokesperson for MU.

The chief guest for the event, G Satheesh Reddy, chairman of Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), shared the dias with MU vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar as well as other officials.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, the chancellor of all state universities, did not attend the function. While varsity officials liked the new look, students felt it did little to represent MU.

“The headgears looked more ethnic to Pune than Mumbai . We were glad we didn’t have to wear the headgear,” said one of the graduating students .