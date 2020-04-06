MU launches portal for free online psychological counselling in six languages

mumbai

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:27 IST

The University of Mumbai (MU) has launched an online portal to counsel those dealing with mental health issues arising owing to the 21-day nation-wide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

As the world grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) has acknowledged that many people around the world are experiencing worry, fear and anxiety.

Launched by the department of applied psychology and counselling centre of the university, the portal will provide free online counselling and psychometric assessment in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali and Kannada. The portal can be accessed at https://forms.gle/Uhb5f2SPfEC8YL39A on which any person can submit a request for counselling.

The portal offered by MU has been conceptualised by associate professor Vivek Belhekar and all the faculty members of the department are involved in the counselling process. The Covid-19 counselling guidelines have been designed using WHO, American Psychological Association and other professional guidelines. An intensive and exhaustive online training of all faculty members has also been conducted to deal with the specific issues associated with the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Many are going suffering mental health issues owing to the coronavirus outbreak. They are finding it difficult to deal with the anxiety, uncertainty and feel depressed and vulnerable,” said Belhekar, adding that the counselling is done in three steps.

The first step is to register online, requesting for a counselling session, followed by an online psychometrics assessment of counselee and finally by attaining online counselling. Those who have registered will receive a link for psychometrics assessment and counselling.

Additionally, the department has developed information handouts that refer to various mental health issues and easy-to-implement solutions for various psychological problems such as emotional issues, work from home and productivity-related issues, issues pertaining to children and senior citizens, among others.

Meanwhile, many other psychologists have also started offering free online counselling for people dealing with anxiety, helplessness and depression owing to the outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. For instance, Juhu-based Sharnam Therapy and Healing is offering free sessions via phone calls.