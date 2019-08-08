Multinational tech firm alleges cloud data hacked, files plaint

mumbai

The Sakinaka police recently registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified cyberfraudsters for allegedly hacking into the cloud storage server of a multinational technology solutions firm. The hackers’ only demand was for the firm to buy their software to retrieve the stolen date.

The complainant company, Octopus System Private Limited, sells data processing software, which is stored in the cloud storage server of Netmagic Data Centre, in Mehra Industrial Estate, Vikhroli-Parksite.

Though the company has a back-up of all their data, the police have booked the unidentified accused under sections 43 (damage to computer, computer system, etc) and 66A (sending offensive messages through communication service, etc) of the Information Technology Act. “The company’s data is not damaged as they have a backup. We have sought certain details from them to take the investigation forward. We’re taking technical assistance from Cyber Police Station as they have expertise in investigating such cases,” said Kishor Sawant, senior inspector, Sakinaka police station.

According to the police, Siddhesh Sabnis, 39, executive director of the firm, in his statement to the police, said, on June 16, they received a lot of complaints from customers claiming they had trouble accessing the software provided to them by the firm. When the firm sent an IT executive, Chirag Bhagwati, to inspect the storage server in Vikhroli-Parksite, he found a message on the screen that read: “All your work and personal files have been encrypted. To decrypt your files you need to buy the special software Nemesis Decryptor [a decryption tool to unlock files without paying the ransom]. You can find the details/buy decryptor key/ask questions by email”. The message also warned the firm to not restore the files or they would get damaged. The decryptor is not commonly available and the accused have charged the firm a hefty amount to buy it.

After Bhagwati informed the company their server was hacked, the latter carried out an internal check and approached the Sakinaka police. An officer said, “From their [hacker’s] style we suspect they are professionals and probably operate from dark web.”

