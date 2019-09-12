Mumbai auto driver arrested for flashing, masturbating in front of woman

mumbai

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 07:20 IST

The Mumbai crime branch arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly flashing and masturbating in front of a woman in Malwani, on Wednesday.

The arrested accused, identified as 32-year-old Mohammad Shakil Abdul Kadar Memon, a resident of Malwani, Malad (West), has a history of harassing women, said the officers.

According to the police, the incident occurred on September 1 around 11.30 pm, when a 20-year-old woman was waiting at the bus stop at Chincholi Bunder on Link Road. Memon halted his auto close to the bus stop and parked his vehicle close to the woman.

“He asked the complainant to sit in his auto but she ignored him. He then unzipped his trousers and flashed his privates at her,” said a police officer. “The complainant called her mother and told her about the incident. Instead of leaving the spot, Memon started masturbating in front of the woman.”

The woman then raised an alarm and the accused fled the spot, leaving his auto behind. The complainant and her mother went to the Bangur Nagar police station where a first information report (FIR) was registered against the auto driver.

“After the case was registered, we started searching for the accused and learned that he drove somebody else’s auto on a shift basis. We checked CCTV footage of the locality and questioned several auto drivers in Malad, Goregaon and Dahisar,” said Chimaji Adhav, police inspector of unit 11.

On Wednesday, Memon was identified and arrested from Malwani area. He was handed over to the Bangur Nagar police station for further legal process.

