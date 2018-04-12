Mumbai-based builder claims threat calls from gangster Suresh Pujari

A Vakola-based developer has approached the Mumbai crime branch after he allegedly received threat calls from gangster Ravi Pujari for extortion.

The gangster threatened to kill the developer if he did not pay Rs10-12 crore to settle a property dispute with another businessman. According to police sources, the complainant Ismalil Waseem Dhamankar (name changed), who has a project in Vakola, received phone calls from a person, who identified himself as gangster Ravi Pujari. Initially, he did not pay attention, but later he started getting calls regularly.

“The gangster threatened to harm him if he did not settle the property dispute with another businessman by paying Rs10-12 crore,” said an officer.

Scared, he approached the police and an FIR with the Vakola police was registered. The case was transferred to Unit 8 of the Mumbai crime branch.

“The gangster made phone calls using some mobile applications in which, calls look like VoIP calls, but they are not,” said another officer. Cops are exploring all possible angles and will also be questioning the person with whom he has the dispute.

The crime branch have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and are further probing the case.