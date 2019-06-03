Mumbai-bound express train’s wheel breaks; stopped in time

It was a narrow escape for passengers of Barauni-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express on Sunday morning near Nangaon near Nashik after a portion of a wheel broke while the train was in motion. No passenger was injured in the incident.

The zonal railway has launched an inquiry into the incident.

The incident took place when the Barauni-LTT Express was on its way to Mumbai near Nangaon railway station. Around 8.30am, passengers travelling in the B16 coach felt the coach shaking vigorously.

The passengers informed the guard on board the train, who halted the train before Nangaon railway station. During inspection, it was found that a part of the wheel was broken.

The B16 coach and generator van were detached from the train. They were later taken to the yard. The remaining coaches were inspected at Nangaon railway station.

“The coach was shaking a lot. That’s when the passengers realised something was wrong. They informed the guard, who halted and inspected the train. Nobody was injured as the passengers were quick to inform the guard,” said passenger Sanjay Prasad, an Andheri resident.

The train was also inspected at Manmad railway station, which resulted in a delay in the arrival of the train to the city. While passengers said the mishap delayed the train by around three hours, the railways said the track was cleared by 11.30am.

“The coach was detached by 9.30am and the railway track was cleared by 11.30am. No passenger was injured,” said Anil Kumar Jain, senior public relations officer, Central Railway (CR).

