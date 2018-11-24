Mumbai buses to get LED displays, destination alerts

Soon, just like trains and the Metro, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses, too, will have announcements and LED displays to alert you about the next stop.

The authority, as part of the ₹112-crore intelligent transport management system (ITMS), has started to install global positioning system (GPS) and public information system (PIS) in its buses. BEST has a fleet of 3,337 buses that ply in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Mira-Bhayander. According to sources privy to the development, BEST has installed GPS and PIS in more than 1,250 buses, while the remaining will be covered in the next couple of months.

Currently, passengers who don’t know the route have to rely on co-passengers or conductors to get information about their stop.

Under the system, the announcement of a particular stop will be made twice, once the bus leaves the earlier stop and when it is approaching the stop. “Apart from pre-fed details, GPS instruments will be able to feed live location information into the PIS,” said a technical officer handling the project, who did not wish to be named. It will also help update the arrival time of buses on an app that is being developed.

The PIS system includes LED indicators, speakers, and microphones.

“Along with the name of the stop, the LED displays will highlight other public service messages too,” said a BEST staffer.

The loss-making undertaking hopes to revive its ridership through ITMS, which will also include installation of Wi-Fi and CCTV cameras in the buses. ITMS will be managed by a private contractor for five years, with funding from the civic body.

After the proposal was approved in March, trials began at bus depots .

The system will also help BEST management keep track of bus movements, schedule, drivers and conductors operating the buses. “We plan to introduce the ETA feature in buses by March,” said Surendra Badge, general manager, BEST, had said earlier.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 00:40 IST