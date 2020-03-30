Mumbai civic body amends circular on funerals of Covid-19 victims

mumbai

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 23:13 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued a circular stating that the bodies of all those who died of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to be cremated , irrespective of religion. While the circular said any person who insists on burial will have to take the body to a ground outside Mumbai and make own arrangements and take full responsibility, it was later amended to state that in case of burial, the ground should be large enough for the rites and with no possibility of the virus spreading to neighbouring areas.

The initial circular was amended as Maharashtra minority development minister Nawab Malik took to social media and said, “This is to bring to your kind attention that I have spoken to the municipal commissioner, Praveen Pardeshi, regarding the circular issued by him for cremation of those who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus. The said circular has been withdrawn.”

All rituals of cremation that involve touching the body of a patient of Covid-19 should be avoided. Procedures where communities bury their dead after wrapping the body in a plastic bag, slows the decomposition process, creating chances of future spread of the virus, the circular stated.

“Hence all Covid-19 bodies should be cremated to avoid transmission chances in the community. Burial should not be allowed.” It also said that not more than five persons will be allowed to attend the funeral.

Municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi issued the first circular after community leaders met him and informed him that most burial grounds are located amid a densely populated urban locality and burying Covid-19 bodies may lead to community transmission in the future, the circular read.

BMC has also directed hospital staff to inform the police of a Covid-19 death before handing the body over, and staff at the crematorium should cremate the bodies after wearing protective equipment such as masks, gloves. Persons who violate this order can be booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.