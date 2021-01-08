Mumbai civic body files plaint against Sonu Sood for turning residential building into hotel

mumbai

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 00:16 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood alleging that Sood converted a residential building into a commercial complex.

BMC in its complaint alleged that Sood converted a residential building, Shakti Sagar, a residential building on Juhu’s AB Nair Road, into a hotel without proper permission. The complaint was filed by BMC on January 4 under the Maharashtra Region and Town Planning (Act) for alternations, change of user and unauthorised additions.

Vishwas Mote, assistant commissioner of BMC’s K West ward, said, “We are co-operating with the Mumbai Police for undertaking further police investigation into the matter.”

It has come to light that the illegal construction was first pointed out by BMC in September 2018 and Lokayukta was informed about the same in October 2020. Sood had, in October, also moved the city civil court against the notice issued by BMC.

Local activist Ganesh Kusmulu said, “I have written to the Mumbai Police requesting them to file a first information report (FIR) in the matter. Even BMC has filed a complaint. I have been following up on the issue since 2018 and urge BMC to act on the same.”

Sood, however, has reportedly maintained that he has permissions from BMC for the work and only permission from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Authority (MCZMA) is pending.

According to police officers, BMC has given complaint but no FIR has been filed. “The BMC engineer concerned should personally approach us and point out structural changes or any violations,” said assistant commissioner of police Suhas Raikar.

Meanwhile, Sood did not answer repeated calls from HT. His public relations executive said there would be no statement issued by the actor on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stood by Sood and attacked the Shiv Sena, which is in power in the civic body, saying the BMC action was done out of vengeance. BJP MLA Ram Kadam alleged that BMC’s complaint to the Mumbai Police was a political decision and said, “Action has been taken against Sonu Sood only out of revenge. The state government had failed to help the people during lockdown. At that time, Sonu had done what the government should have done. Sonu helped migrants in person and as a result, Shiv Sena was not happy.”

The BJP leader further said, “Earlier, it was Kangana Ranaut. Is it Sonu’s number now? It was the government’s job to send poor labourers to their villages. But Sonu did it. Also, during Covid-19, everyone used Sony’s hotel as a quarantine centre. Was the hotel not illegal at that time? Why did BMC officials not verify this?”