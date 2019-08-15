Mumbai civic body finalises 61 sites for its urban gardens

mumbai

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:03 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finalised 61 sites across Mumbai to develop Miyawaki gardens. While BMC plans to develop 100 urban forests, it is yet to decide on the remaining 39 sites.

The Japanese technique of plantation will lead to dense forests on small patches of land, which could help restore soil erosion and reduce waterlogging.

A month after the proposal, BMC has invited tenders for consultation and supervision for development of 100 sites. The project was first proposed by municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi to develop 100 plots, measuring over one hectare each, into urban forests.

Through tenders, experts will be appointed for a consultation period of three years. While announcing the plan, Pardeshi had said these urban forests will not only increase green cover in the city, but could also help reduce waterlogging by working as natural ponds.This method has been successfully adopted in other metro cities including Bengaluru and Chennai.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 00:03 IST