Mumbai civic body to begin work on 8 bridges in need of major repairs

Of the 61 bridges in the city, which require major repairs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to undertake work on eight. However, the bridge repairs, which will cost ₹16.91 crore, are not likely to start anytime soon.

A recent report by the bridges department found these structures in a dilapidated state. The report said 18 bridges across the city have to be reconstructed as they are beyond repair, while 61 need major repairs.

The eight bridges are five railway overbridges (RoBs) at Mahalaxmi station, Currey Road station, Sion station, an RoB near Sion Hospital at Dharavi, and the Tilak Bridge at Dadar station; three foot overbridges (FoBs) at Dadar flower market, Mahim, and Dharavi.

The RoB at Mahalaxmi is a prominent bridge which is over 100 years old.

“The new bridges will take over five years to be constructed so we will repair the existing one which is in a dilapidated condition. Later, depending on the requirements, the existing bridge can be converted for pedestrian use or for light vehicles,” said a BMC official.

He said that at Mahalaxmi, they have planned two cable suspended bridges, which will run parallel to the existing one, but its construction will take time.

Officials also said the repair work is not likely to start soon owing to the model code of conduct. “Once the standing committee approves the proposal, it takes at least a month for the contractor to fulfil our conditions. We cannot give work orders once the code of conduct is in place,” said the BMC official.

The work on these eight bridges will start once the proposal is passed at the standing committee meeting on Wednesday.

