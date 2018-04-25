Mumbai civic body to begin work on five sewage treatment plants soon

If all goes according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan, long-pending work on five Waste Water Treatment Facilities (WwTF) in Mumbai will begin by mid-2018. These WwTFs are part of the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project Phase II (MSDP II) and will recycle sewage water, and make it usable for non-potable and industrial purposes. This is part of BMC’s plan to improve sewage treatment in the city.

Under MSDP II, BMC has planned seven water treatment plants, each at Colaba, Worli, Dharavi, Versova, Ghatkopar, and Bhandup, with a capacity of generating 1,700-1,800 litres of tertiary water, once ready, adding 50 per cent extra water to Mumbai. While tenders for work at the Bhandup and Ghatkopar treatment plant were floated in January, BMC floated tenders for the WwTFs at Worli, Versova, and Dharavi recently, and will be able to award contracts by mid-year. As per plan, work on all water treatment facilities is to be completed by 2025.

A senior civic official from the MSDP department said, “While work on the WwTF at Colaba has already begun, this leaves out the Malad Water Treatment facility, that is awaiting the green light.”

Presently, over 1,000 MLD of untreated sewage water is dumped into the sea. The existing sewage treatment plants are capable of primary treatment of sewage. The new WwTFs will allow secondary and tertiary treatment of water, that can then be used in the city for non-potable purposes such as fire fighting, gardening, household use for flushing, and in industrial and commercial setups.

The three WwTFs at Worli, Versova, and Dharavi alone have a capacity to treat approximately 1,210 MLD of waste. The WwTF at Worli will be able to treat 500 MLD, while the ones at Versova and Dharavi will be able to treat 360 MLD and 250 MLD each.

The senior civic official said, “The tenders include designing the treatment plants, building them, and operating them for 15 years. While the total cost of the seven treatment plant is pegged at over Rs1,000 crore, we have kept the individual coat of each of them open ended. This is because we want to use the latest technology that is available at the time of construction, that is also compact due to space crunch we are facing.”