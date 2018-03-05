Mumbai civic body to open 24 new centres to ease waste management in city

Mumbai: In the next six months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be opening 21 more dry waste segregation centres and three waste management centres to help reduce the amount of garbage being sent to the city’s dumping grounds.

The BMC plans to build better centres with lights, toilets and proper ventilation in closed quarters, unlike the existing 34 in the city.

Plots for 15 centres had been reserved in the city development plan.

Assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar said, “The BMC needed separate space for dry waste management. We are implementing the development plan reservations and have also identified more spaces in different wards.”

The BMC will be spending Rs25 lakh per segregation centre and Rs60 lakh per waste management centre, amounting to a total of over Rs7 crore.

The first of the new centres will come up on Gokhale road, Dadar (West) and will be started by end of March.

Officials of the solid waste management department said the centre will collect and segregate three to four metric tonnes of dry garbage, including e-waste, daily.

A little amount of waste is still sent to dumping grounds from centres, said officials.

For example, wet waste that was not segregated at the source and non-biodegradable waste like disposed sanitary napkins.

Around 7,200 metric tonnes of waste is generated in the city every day, of which only 3,200 tonnes is processed. The BMC aims to cut down on its waste generation to 500 metric tonnes by June and simultaneously increase processing capacity.

“Citizens are supposed to mark the waste with red ink before trashing it. This helps us to segregate the non-biodegradable waste. We will soon be getting incinerators to dispose sanitary pads,” said a civic official.

At the waste management centres at Bandra (West), Kurla and Borivli, the BMC plans to have waste-to-energy plants, compost and recycling units and coconut shredders.

Apart from the centres, the civic authority also plans to open two new solid waste management chowkies, which will act as offices and rest-houses for sanitation workers.