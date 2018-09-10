Mumbai colleges plan exam schedules better after gaining autonomy

While the University of Mumbai (MU) is facing criticism once again for scheduling examinations during the Diwali holidays, institutes that recently received academic autonomy have been able to plan their year better. Not only have these colleges scheduled exams in a way that they finish before the Diwali break, they are also ensuring that teachers do not end up doing exam assessment work during the holidays.

“Since our papers will be checked manually, teachers are confident they will finish the assessment work within time, which means they won’t have to work during holidays,” said Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, one of the colleges that recently became autonomous. “Our teachers are already busy with internals exams and immediately after, all theory exams will commence,” he added.

SVKM’s Mithibai College in Vile Parle, also a new entrant to the ‘autonomy club’, has also scheduled exams in a way that most get over before Diwali. “Since there was a big delay in the first-year degree college admission process, we could not start their academic session in time, which has forced us to hold their exams after the vacations. We’ve made sure teachers are not burdened with work during Diwali holidays,” said Nupur Mehrotra, vice principal of the institute.

Ever since the implementation of On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, several teachers have complained about being burdened with assessment work during their designated breaks — summer as well as the Diwali holidays. This year as well, with exams scheduled to take place during Diwali vacations, teachers are worried about spending another break clearing assessment work.

While 13 colleges affiliated to MU have already been granted autonomy, HT had recently reported that ten new applications have now been received seeking the prestigious status. “Since the University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced changes to the autonomy process, the number of applications we received has increased. We hope this encourages more institutes to opt for autonomy,” said an official from the university.

He added that the fact that Jai Hind College at Churchgate was one of the first institutes in the city to be granted the autonomous status within three months of applying for it has encouraged more colleges to take the step.

“Manual assessment, on any given day, is faster than online assessment. We can now ensure our students that their results will be out within 30 days so that they don’t end up wasting precious time. Autonomy gives an institute a lot of flexibility, which is most welcome at this point,” said a senior professor from Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga.

Colleges already granted autonomy:

With Kalyan’s Birla College and Sophia College for Women recently being granted autonomy by UGC, the total count of MU affiliated colleges with the autonomous status stands at 13 at present. This also includes, Ramnarain Ruia College, Mithibai College, Jai Hind College, St Xavier’s College, KJ Somaiya College, VJTI College in Matunga, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Malad’s Nagindas Khandwala College. Other than these, five university departments too have been awarded the autonomous status.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 01:19 IST