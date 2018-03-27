Mumbai constable suspended after video of him taking bribe goes viral

A head constable from the traffic department has been suspended after a video of him taking bribe was captured last month by an alert citizen and the video went viral on social media.

He was suspended after preliminary inquiry found him guilty.

Head Constable, Vilas Atmaram Jaavir, who was posted at the Pydhonie division of traffic police, was caught taking a bribe from a goods carrier Tempo. A citizen captured the video from his phone camera.

Later, the video made rounds on various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp. Eventually, it was shared on Twitter and the Mumbai police was tagged in the tweet.

The police immediately took cognizance of the matter and launched a probe. Meanwhile, the constable was transferred to a unit in Worli HQ, which overlooks the functioning of the traffic police’s mobile App.

Initially some policemen at the traffic police claimed that the video, which had went viral, is an old one. However, the traffic cop was soon identified.

During preliminary probe it was found that from the viral video it was evident that Jaavir was taking bribe from the tempo driver. “His act maligns the image of police in public hence he has been put under suspension pending enquiry couple of week ago,” said a traffic police source.

Earlier in December 2018 and in February 2018, three and two police constables were suspended respectively, on charges of accepting bribe from the motorist. Joint commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar recently carried out a massive sting operation drive and penalized men from his department indulging in corrupt activities.