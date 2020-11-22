e-paper
Mumbai News / Mumbai: Florist, son die as bike rams into vehicle on WEH

Mumbai: Florist, son die as bike rams into vehicle on WEH

A Malad-based flower businessman and his son died in a road accident on Western Express Highway near Vakola flyover after their bike crashed into a vehicle parked on the bridge. The driver of the parked vehicle has been nabbed.

mumbai Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:15 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
For representational purposes.
For representational purposes. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A Malad-based flower businessman and his son died in a road accident on Western Express Highway near Vakola flyover after their bike crashed into a vehicle parked on the bridge on Saturday morning.

According to police, the deceased Shrimani Mali, 80, and his son Ravi, 31, are residents of Shivaji Nagar in Malad (East).

Kherwadi police have arrested driver of the parked vehicle, Mangeni Malhale. He had parked his pick-up van on Vakola bridge owing to some technical snag.

A police officer said there were Malhale’s vehicle stopped working on the bridge, hence he parked the vehicle and went to look for a mechanic nearby when the incident took place.

Police arrested him under sections 304(a) [causing death by negligence], 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 181 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

“Every morning, the deceased used to go to Dadar to purchase flowers. On Saturday, they were on their way around 6am when their bike crashed into the parked vehicle. Both of them were rushed to Sion hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.”

Mali and his son used to run a flower business at Pathanwadi, Malad since the past 25 years.

