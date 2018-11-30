Mumbai gym trainer attacks businessman with baseball bat after brawl at petrol pump

A gym instructor was arrested on Wednesday by the Govandi police for allegedly assaulting a businessman with a baseball bat over a brawl at a petrol pump in Chembur.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at Punjabwadi area. Sanjay Chandrakant Ille, 41, is an instructor at a gymnasium in Chembur.

Sashikant Mane, senior police inspector, Govandi police station, said, “The complainant in the case, Abdul Yasin, a 43-year-old Kurla resident, was waiting inside the car behind that of Ille’s to fill petrol in his four-wheeler. Ille had allegedly parked his car in a manner that both the pumps in the line were inaccessible for the cars behind.”

Police said that Yasin honked thrice for Ille to clear the passage, but the accused did not budge from the spot.

The duo got into a heated argument, which soon led to a brawl, during which Ille assaulted Yasin with the baseball bat that he carried in the car.

”Yasin suffered injuries in the teeth in the assault,” said Mane.

After Yasin lodged a complaint, the Govandi police retrieved the CCTV footage of the incident from the petrol pump to nab the accused.

“Based on the registration number of the accused’s car, we traced him a flat in Jogeshwari. However, he had sold the flat four years ago,” said Mane.

“While inquiring with the security guard and the locals about the accused, we came across a man who had also been involved in a brawl with Ille. The man told us that the suspect was a gym instructor in the city,” said Mane.

The police then kept a watch on the cars parked outside prominent gymnasiums in Chembur and Jogeshwari, as they anticipated that the accused could be driving to his workplace or his former residence.

”We succeeded in finding the accused’s car outside a gymnasium in Chembur,” said Mane adding that Ille has similar cases registered against him at other police stations.

The police arrested Ille under Indian Penal Code sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 14:41 IST