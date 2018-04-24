No water cuts this summer: Mumbai lakes have sufficient stock of water

Mumbaiites have enough reason to cheer this summer, as the seven lakes supplying water to the city have sufficient stock, owing to heavy rainfall last monsoon.

As of April 23, the city has over 4 lakh million litres of water, which is more than enough till the next monsoon arrives. Ashok Tawadia, chief engineer, hydraulic department, said, “We roughly have water stock for over 126 days, which is nearly four months. Looking at the present water stock, we will not be forced to impose water cuts.”

The city needs stock of 14.47 lakh million litres of water at the end of the monsoon every year so that it lasts the entire summer. Last year, the monsoon exceeded expectations and the city received a total of 2,943 mm of rainfall, which is 119 per cent of its annual average.

In 2016, the city had to suffer 20 per cent water cuts. However, a subsequent good monsoon ensured a smooth summer of 2017. Last year, the water stock also stood at 490481 million litres which ensured smooth sailing last summer. The city requires 4,200 million litres of water daily. At present, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) supplies 3,800 MLD.

Mumbai’s water stock is supplied by its seven lakes- Vihar, Tulsi, Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar.