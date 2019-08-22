Mumbai largest sewage treatment plant stalled after environment concerns

mumbai

The construction of the city’s largest sewage treatment plant (STP) along Malad creek has been stalled by the Union environment ministry. The move comes despite the state mangrove cell recommending the project, and a parallel tendering process having been initiated by the BMC.

On Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) presented its proposal for the STP before a Central government committee in Nagpur, to acquire the first round of clearances. Additional principal chief conservator of forest and nodal officer, Maharashtra forest department, Sanjeev Gaur said that BMC has no formal clearance for the project. “If at all clearance is granted, there are several conditions that need to be followed as large-scale mangrove destruction is involved,” said Gaur, who is also a member of the Central government committee. Last year, the Bombay high court had ordered all constructions taking place within 50 metres of mangroves areas be stopped. Gaur said the BMC may need to get fresh permissions from the court for the STP.

The BMC, however, said that it has received the clearance on the conditions that it pays Rs. 11 crore for the destruction of 25,900 mangrove trees and carries out compensatory afforestation.

The Rs 1,500-crore project has been proposed in Malwani and is expected to treat 847 million litres of sewage per day. In an inspection report from 2012, the state mangrove confirmed that the area proposed for the STP had rare species of mangroves. In May this year, it recommended the project on the ground that the STP was necessary infrastructure.

