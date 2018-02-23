Mumbai: Man arrested for raping film artiste after offering her a ride

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a film artiste last month, police said on Friday.

The man, identified as Pradeep Tiwari alias Chintu, was arrested on Thursday from Unit 12 of Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch from an autorickshaw stand in suburban Dahisar, officials said.

Officials said that Tiwari was a habitual offender and had been charged with nine cases of rape and sexual harassment since 2003.

Police said that Tiwari had offered the 31-year-old victim a lift on his motorcycle in the early hours of January 12 when she was returning from a photoshoot in Vasai.

The victim, a resident of suburban Versova, was waiting to hail an autorickshaw in Dahisar when Tiwari offered her the ride.

Police said that instead of taking the victim to Dahisar railway station, Tiwari took her to an isolated building en route and allegedly raped her.

The victim filed a police complaint and a medical examination at the Cooper hospital confirmed the rape, following which a case was registered on January 14.

Tiwari was handed over to Dahisar police and further investigations were underway, officials informed.