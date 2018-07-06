Mumbai man strangles younger brother for not buying bread

The Mahim police have arrested a 24-year-old man for murdering his 18-year-old younger brother. The accused Imran Firoz Sayed had reportedly asked the victim Irfan Firoz Sayed to purchase bread but when he refused, he strangled him to death.

The incident took place on Wednesday around 12am at their residence near Mahim Fort.

Imran was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred. “He asked Irfan to buy bread for his dinner but when Irfan refused, the two got into an altercation and Imran strangled him with his hands. The family rushed Irfan to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” said a police officer.

The police have registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.