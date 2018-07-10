Mumbai Metro 7 will not be extended to domestic terminal

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to terminate the extension of the Dahisar (East) - Andheri (East) (Metro 7) at Mumbai international airport instead of the earlier plan to take it up to the domestic airport terminal. The MMRDA has cited technical challenges for the change in plan.

“The airport arm of the Metro 7 extension will only be up to the international airport as there are technical challenges involved,”said Pravin Darade, additional metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA.

“Metro 3 — the underground Colaba-Bandra-Seepz corridor — will have stations at domestic and international airports. As the Metro 7 extension is also an underground one, it is a challenge to either construct it below or above Metro 3,” added Darade.

With the change in plan, commuters from far-flung suburbs of Bhayandar and Dahisar will have to change Metro lines to reach the domestic airport.

Metro 7, which is currently under construction, will be extended from Dahisar (East) up to Bhayander in the north and up to Mumbai international airport from Andheri (East).

The idea to extend the corridor on both sides was to give an alternative mode of transport to a large number of suburban train passengers from Mira-Bhayander area, who travel to Mumbai for jobs. Another reason for the extension was to provide connectivity to the domestic and international airport.

The extension of Metro 7 is estimated to cost ₹6,518 crore. The 13.5-km extension is expected to have a daily ridership of 4.4 lakh. As the details of the project reports are ready, MMRDA is expected to float bids for the extension. “The tenders for Metro 7 extension are expected to be floated in a fortnight’s time,” Darade added.