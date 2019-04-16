Mumbai Pocso court questions rape convict’s release on ‘good behaviour bond’

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act court was shocked on Monday to find out that a former rape convict, Gundappa Devendra alias Vadivel, now arrested for rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Juhu on April 4, was released on a “good behaviour bond”.

“How was he released on good behaviour bond in section 376 [rape] conviction in 2018,” additional sessions judge AD Deo asked the public prosecutor and a Juhu police officer when Devendra was produced before her. “He also has a conviction of seven years in the 2013 case,” the prosecutor said, seeking four-day police custody for him.

In August 2013, a sessions court sentenced Devendra to seven years in jail for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl. The survivor had gone out to buy soap when the Juhu resident took her to a shed, and raped her at knifepoint. “He threatened to murder me if I told anyone about this. He said he had killed three girls in the past and would kill me too,” the survivor had testified in 2013.

According to the prosecution, Devendra kidnapped and raped a minor girl in Juhu on April 4 and dumped her body in a drain. Her body was found on April 7. Police said they searched three drains until Devendra finally pointed to the fourth drain where he had dumped the girl’s body. Inspector Ashok Sawant told the court that Devendra is yet to undergo the necessary medical tests.

Devendra has now been remanded in police custody till April 18.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 08:39 IST