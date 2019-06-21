Mumbai Police constable arrested for sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl

The Wadala police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old police constable attached to the Tardeo police station for allegedly sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl. The constable has been charged under relevant sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and the Atrocities Act as the victim belongs to a backward community.

According to police, the minor lives in the same neighbourhood as the accused. The incident allegedly took place on Sunday, when the constable lured the girl on the pretext of giving her a chocolate. He took her to his residence and assaulted her.

The incident came to light after the girl narrated the incident to her elder brother, who then informed their mother. The family approached the Wadala police station on Wednesday. “We arrested the accused on Thursday. He was produced in court and has been remanded in police custody for five days,” said a police officer.

The constable was earlier posted with Trombay police station, where he was accused of stalking a woman. The woman had complained to his seniors and an inquiry had been initiated against him. The accused had been transferred to the Tardeo local arms unit as punishment, after he slapped a senior officer following an argument.

