Mumbai Rains LIVE: Several roads closed, many trains halted due to waterlogging

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Monday as IMD had forecast continuous showers with spells of heavy to very heavy rain over the city and its suburbs. The downpour caused waterlogging at several places resulting in heavy traffic jams.

Mumbai and its adjoining areas have been experiencing continuous rains for the last few days. On Sunday, heavy showers led to waterlogging at several areas in the city and a portion of a three-storey building also collapsed in Kurla area.

Here are the live updates:

10:04 AM IST Trains stopped at Nallasopara station, local services delayed by 15-20 mins Railway says up to 180mm water in tracks at Nallasopara. In view of water 180 mm above rail level due to incessant rains, traffic on UP fast line at Nallasopara Station has been stopped resulting in delay of 15-20 mins in local services & regulation of various Mumbai bound trains at/beyond Virar. Caution order working on other 3 lines pic.twitter.com/E7QaALslnm — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 9, 2018





10:00 AM IST Rains to continue throughout the day: IMD Continuous rain with heavy to very rain at a few places and extremely heavy rain at one or two places in Mumbai and suburbs for rest of Monday and Tuesday.





9.58 AM IST Waterlogging at several places in Mumbai Waterlogging at Andheri subway, Hindamata, Mulund station, King Circle (Gandhi market), Sion and Matunga.





9:48 AM IST Several roads closed, traffic diverted Due to flooding at Kings circle Gandhi market, north bound road from Maheshwari Udyan to Sion hospital has been closed. The traffic has been diverted through Bhaudaji Road and Southbound through the flyover. Andheri Subway has also been closed due to water logging. The traffic has been diverted through Bhaudaji Road and Southbound through the flyover. Andheri Subway has also been closed due to water logging. The traffic has been diverted through SV road.





9:44 AM IST No fast trains from Virar towards Churchgate Fast trains from Virar to Churchgate were not operating.





9:41 AM IST 12 trains stopped at Virar station and beyond Due to water above 180mm on UP fast line at Nallasopara, Trains 12910,22452,14707,12954,12922,19038,12484,22956,12228,12479,93008,71088 regulated at/beyond Virar. Inconvenience deeply regretted @drmbct #WRUpdates — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 9, 2018





9:30 AM IST Colaba gets 170.6 mm rain in 24 hours According to IMD, Colaba received 170.6 mm rainfall in 24 hours between 8.30 am Sunday and 8.30 am Monday, its highest 24-hour rainfall for this season. Santa Cruz received 122.0 mm of rainfall.





9:10 AM IST Heavy traffic jam at Kharghar Heavy traffic near Kopra Bridge in Kharghar. People stuck in jam for more than 20 minutes.





9:08 AM IST Several trains halted due to waterlogging Several trains have been halted due to waterlogging on tracks between Virar and Nallasopara. Vaitarna station - Rajdhani Express Saphala- Bikaner Ranakpur Express Kelva Road : Dahanu -Churchgate local Palghar station : Panvel DMU Boisar : Surat Mumbai Flying Ranee Vangaon : Dahanu- Borivali local 1/2 Due to very heavy rains since last night, water on tracks at Nallasopara. Traffic on UP fast line stopped as water reached 180 mm above rail level. Trains running on other 3 lines at Nallasopara on restricted speed. #WRUpdates @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 9, 2018 2/2 Due to water over 180 mm on Up fast line at Nallasopara, traffic stopped on it, hence there is delay of about 15 mins in suburban trains. Other 3 lines at Nallasopara working with trains running on restricted speed #WRUpdates @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 9, 2018





8:55 AM IST Travel only if necessary, says traffic police; vehicular movement affected Traffic police advises Mumbaikars to venture on the roads only if necessary. Traffic was building on the Western Express way, SV Road and Link Road. Traffic at Dadar, Matunga and Sion was also moving at a slow pace due to waterlogging in Hindmata at Dadar and Gandhi Market area in Kings Circle.





8:48 AM IST Waterlogging outside Dombivli station There was waterlogging outside Dombivli railway station.





8:29 AM IST Waterlogging at Nallasopara station Tracks submerged underwater. HT Photo/Mahesh Patil





8:20 AM IST Central Railways trains running late Central Railways trains are running late by 15-20 minutes.





8:12 AM IST Western Railway train services running normal Trains are running at restricted speed at Nallasopara due to water on tracks causing some delay. WR Suburban services are running normal. There is no disruption due to rains #WRUpdates — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 9, 2018



