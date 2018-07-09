 Mumbai Rains LIVE: Several roads closed, many trains halted due to waterlogging | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
LIVE BLOG

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Several roads closed, many trains halted due to waterlogging

Rains continue to lash Mumbai and its adjourning areas. Here are the live updates:

By HT Correspondents | Jul 09, 2018 10:14 IST
highlights

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Monday as IMD had forecast continuous showers with spells of heavy to very heavy rain over the city and its suburbs. The downpour caused waterlogging at several places resulting in heavy traffic jams.

Mumbai and its adjoining areas have been experiencing continuous rains for the last few days. On Sunday, heavy showers led to waterlogging at several areas in the city and a portion of a three-storey building also collapsed in Kurla area.

Here are the live updates:

10:04 AM IST

Trains stopped at Nallasopara station, local services delayed by 15-20 mins

Railway says up to 180mm water in tracks at Nallasopara.

10:00 AM IST

Rains to continue throughout the day: IMD

Continuous rain with heavy to very rain at a few places and extremely heavy rain at one or two places in Mumbai and suburbs for rest of Monday and Tuesday.

9.58 AM IST

Waterlogging at several places in Mumbai

Waterlogging at Andheri subway, Hindamata, Mulund station, King Circle (Gandhi market), Sion and Matunga.

9:48 AM IST

Several roads closed, traffic diverted

Due to flooding at Kings circle Gandhi market, north bound road from Maheshwari Udyan to Sion hospital has been closed.

The traffic has been diverted through Bhaudaji Road and Southbound through the flyover.

Andheri Subway has also been closed due to water logging.

The traffic has been diverted through SV road.

9:44 AM IST

No fast trains from Virar towards Churchgate

Fast trains from Virar to Churchgate were not operating.

9:41 AM IST

12 trains stopped at Virar station and beyond

9:30 AM IST

Colaba gets 170.6 mm rain in 24 hours

According to IMD, Colaba received 170.6 mm rainfall in 24 hours between 8.30 am Sunday and 8.30 am Monday, its highest 24-hour rainfall for this season. Santa Cruz received 122.0 mm of rainfall.

9:10 AM IST

Heavy traffic jam at Kharghar

Heavy traffic near Kopra Bridge in Kharghar. People stuck in jam for more than 20 minutes.

9:08 AM IST

Several trains halted due to waterlogging

Several trains have been halted due to waterlogging on tracks between Virar and Nallasopara.

Vaitarna station - Rajdhani Express

Saphala- Bikaner Ranakpur Express

Kelva Road : Dahanu -Churchgate local

Palghar station : Panvel DMU

Boisar : Surat Mumbai Flying Ranee

Vangaon : Dahanu- Borivali local

8:55 AM IST

Travel only if necessary, says traffic police; vehicular movement affected

Traffic police advises Mumbaikars to venture on the roads only if necessary.

Traffic was building on the Western Express way, SV Road and Link Road. Traffic at Dadar, Matunga and Sion was also moving at a slow pace due to waterlogging in Hindmata at Dadar and Gandhi Market area in Kings Circle.

8:48 AM IST

Waterlogging outside Dombivli station

There was waterlogging outside Dombivli railway station.

8:29 AM IST

Waterlogging at Nallasopara station

Tracks submerged underwater.

HT Photo/Mahesh Patil

8:20 AM IST

Central Railways trains running late

Central Railways trains are running late by 15-20 minutes.

8:12 AM IST

Western Railway train services running normal

Trains are running at restricted speed at Nallasopara due to water on tracks causing some delay.

8:08 AM IST

Heavy rains in Thane

Thane received 141.99 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, 25.66 mm in the last one hour. There was waterlogging at several places including Panchpakhadi and Vandana bus stop.

43-year-old old Chandrakant Janu Gurav died after falling in a well near Wanicha Pada in Thane’s Yeoor Hill area on Sunday evening.