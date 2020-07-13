Mumbai received 82% of average July rainfall

mumbai

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 02:14 IST

Intermittent moderate to heavy showers on Sunday, especially in the suburbs, helped the city edge closer to its monthly rainfall target. On Monday, the city is likely to witness cloudy conditions with moderate rainfall, with the possibility of heavy showers in isolated areas.

The Santacruz weather observatory, which is representative of Mumbai and the suburbs, recorded 52mm rainfall over a span of nine hours (between 8.30am and 5.30pm), taking Mumbai’s total monthly rainfall to 690.4mm, which is 82% of the average rainfall (840.7mm) received in July.

The Colaba weather station, which is representative of south Mumbai, recorded 18mm rain between 8.30am and 8.30pm on Sunday, taking the tally for July to 533.9 mm or 75% of its average rainfall. South Mumbai receives an average rainfall of 711.6mm.

Over the past 24 hours (between Saturday 8.30am and Sunday 8.30am), the suburbs recorded 21.9mm rainfall, while south Mumbai received 13mm rainfall.

Mumbai received 1085.4mm rainfall between June 1 and Sunday (5.30pm), which is 47% of its seasonal target. The city’s seasonal average rainfall is 2,317.1mm. The suburbs and south Mumbai recorded 23% and 22% excess rainfall respectively for the same period.

The weather bureau on Saturday issued a yellow alert (heavy rain warning for isolated areas) from Monday to Wednesday. After an increase in rain intensity on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revised its district rain forecast and issued a yellow alert till Thursday with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

“Westerly to southwesterly winds pushed frequent cloud bands over the north Konkan coast, including Mumbai, leading to a rainy Sunday. Monsoon conditions are likely to get further intensified in the coming days with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

According to location-wise rainfall, most of the central and northern suburbs recorded 40-80mm rainfall, while areas further north of Mumbai, such as Bhayander and Mira Road, recorded over 100-120mm rain in over nine hours. Most of south-central Mumbai recorded rain between 20-40mm, while areas such as Malabar Hill, Haji Ali, Worli, Parel and Prabhadevi received 45-55mm rainfall.

Sunday’s showers led to cool conditions throughout Mumbai. The day temperature in the suburbs was 28.6 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees Celsius below normal, while south Mumbai recorded 29.6 degrees Celsius, which is a degree Celsius below normal. The night temperatures were also a degree Celsius below normal. The maximum wind speed over the city was 28-30 kilometre per hour (kmph), while the humidity was 92%.